Quintana Roo entrepreneurs go out in search of foreign investment

In Chetumal, merchants are preparing to face competition from outsiders.

The Coparmex is preparing new work tables with representatives from different countries in order to resume the attraction of more Foreign Direct Investment to the state of Quintana Roo, after the effects of the pandemic.

Sergio León Cervantes, president of the Mexican Republic’s Employers’ Confederation (Coparmex), explained that the first meeting will be with investors from Italy, Belize and Panama to form the business rounds, which are expected to take place in February at the latest.

Alson on this years agenda are meetings with representatives of other European countries, to achieve projects with Portugal and Spain, thus bringing new investments and companies to the destination, not only the tourism sector.

In the case of Spain, it is one of the countries that contributes the most capital to the entity. In 2019 alone, it closed with 256 million US dollars in projects for Quintana Roo.

Talking about Portugal, this country started investing in Quintana Roo back in 2018, with an initial capital of 1.1 million US dollars, which is why it becomes an attractive country.

For the business sector, it is a necessity to diversify the economy, that is why they should not only meet but they need to close trade agreements at an international level, something that before was done hand in hand with the federal authorities, but now only the private initiative does. According to the Ministry of Economy (SE) the entity reached in September 2020, 125 million dollars of Foreign Direct Investment, despite the pandemic that stopped the global economy. The figure still represents a reduction compared to 2019, when the investment amounted to 636 million dollars.

