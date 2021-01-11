Puerto Vallarta Nominated for 2020 Gay Travel Awards

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico – The warmth Puerto Vallarta offers its visitors has once again been recognized internationally. On this occasion, Puerto Vallarta has been nominated as the world’s best Beach Destinations in the 2020 edition of GayTravel.com’s 2020 Gay Travel Awards.

Puerto Vallarta shares the nomination with Cancun and Los Cabos in Mexico, in addition to Aruba; Bali, Indonesia and Phuket, Thailand.

Likewise, the Westin Resort and Spa Puerto Vallarta hotel stands out among the nominees in the Beach Hotels category.

Now in its fifth year, the Gay Travel Awards’ mission is to recognize and promote gay-friendly travel-related destinations and companies.

These leading organizations and destinations – among them Puerto Vallarta and Westin Resort and Spa Puerto Vallarta hotel – inspire many other companies and brands to follow their spirit of inclusivity, constant innovation to improve their amenities, responsibly maintain health protocols and offer excellent services.

For years, Puerto Vallarta has been celebrated as the premiere vacation destination for the LGBT community in Mexico. And, in 2017, Puerto Vallarta received the honor of becoming the first city in Mexico to be granted Gay Travel Approved status by GayTravel.com.

‘Gay Travel Approved’ is GayTravel.com’s seal of excellence bestowed upon select travel partners around the world that have shown themselves to be deserving of recognition and praise by the LGBTQ+ community.

And Puerto Vallarta fits the bill with its wide variety of activities and amenities for LGBTQ+ travelers, along with iconic annual events such as “Vallarta Pride” in May, the “White Party” on New Year’s Eve, and the “Beef Dip” party in January, among others.

“Responsibly, events like these that attract a lot of people have been postponed this year, but the hospitality, the fun, the beaches and their clubs, the hotels, restaurants, bars and nightclubs are ready to receive the members of the LGBTQ + community at any time, with all the corresponding health measures,” shared Luis Villaseñor, interim director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Publicity Trust.

“The LGBTQ+ community is very important to Puerto Vallarta,” he added, “it is a faithful tourism segment that appreciates the hospitality of a gay friendly destination. And, because gay travelers strongly support local tourist service providers, they are a highly appreciated tourist group with which PV has had a long, affective, and inclusive relationship.”

MOTIVATING TRAVEL

GayTravel Chief Visionary Officer Steve Rohrlick said: “This year has been like no other. With the pandemic raging across the globe, many travelers are restricted from traveling or are waiting for a safer time to venture out. With that said, those safer times are just around the corner. The Gay Travel Awards give us all a moment to focus on the industry’s best as a prologue to us all getting back out there.”

Considered by many to be the San Francisco of Mexico, gay tourists from all over the world travel each year to beautiful Puerto Vallarta, an easily accessible, accepting, and a very affordable gay beach destination.

There are hotels, bars, nightclubs, beaches, and even drinks specifically for LGBTQ+ travelers, and due to the safety and welcoming environment for these guests, Puerto Vallarta has consistently been awarded by different media and portals, the most recent in 2019 as the second best LGBTQ + beach destination in the world by Newsweek.

Gay traveler recommendations have positioned this beach destination among the best LGBTQ+ vacation options in the world.

Source: Banderas News

