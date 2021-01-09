Progreso’s Boardwalk clean-up crew in constant operation

Progreso, Yucatán, January 9, 2021. “Every morning, the traditional boardwalk beach is intervened by cleaning crews from the Public Services and Ecology Directorate, which are assisted by a tractor-trailer to remove excess sargassum. with the purpose of maintaining the environmental commitment and also offering progressives and visitors a waste-free coast ”, as reported by the head of this agency, engineer Karim Dib López.

And it is that in recent days, both locals and visitors have expressed, through the dependency’s social networks, to find garbage in the coastal area, a situation that is already being addressed, said the municipal official, by reinforcing surveillance and visiting the businesses on the boardwalk to invite them to help with the cleaning of their concession area.

“We started an informative talk with different managers and owners of businesses with permission to work in the beach area and pedestrian area of ​​the traditional boardwalk, the objective was to reinforce the safety, hygiene and cleaning measures for the diners and, at the same time, for the area that is occupied for the operation of the business ”, indicated Dib López.

Currently, the Department of Public Services and Ecology has 14 agents that maintain the beach clean every day. They start working at an early hour, in addition to 2 additional persons from the Department of Ecology who carry out visits and checks in this area.

In addition, it is necessary to mention that the beaches of the traditional and international boardwalk are part of the International Network of Blue Flag sites, which is focused on the preservation of environmental assets, which means that the City Council of Progreso will continue to endorse its commitment in this matter by meeting the 33 criteria requested by said network.

For all the above, the municipal official urges citizens to deposit their waste in the containers that are along the boardwalk, also to attend to preventive measures due to the current health contingency, such as the use of face masks.

“The mandate of Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi is to attend to the beach, that it is clean, in good condition and that sanitary measures are respected, as we remember that this translates into more opportunities for consumption to businesses near the sea, so it is transcendental that we all do our part, society and government, “he concluded.

