Progreso will clean up mangroves and open a third ”Zona Verde”

A plan that includes a Touristic hostel for travelers and workshops in Sisal.

PROGRESO, YUCATAN (January 20, 2021). – In order to promote actions in favor of environmental conservation, Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi signed a letter of commitment to become part of the “Preserva Yucatán” initiative, promoted by the real estate company Grupo Libera in coordination with the Mexican Federation of Schools of Biology.

According to a press release, the mayor signed the document in a meeting held with Eduardo Triay, president of the board of directors of Grupo Libera; Mario Aguilera, of the civil association of Institutional Relations of the Sustainable Science Center; Jorge Escobar, president of the board of directors; Mabel Aguirre Quinto, deputy director of Ecology of the City Council, and María José Ongay Esquivel, deputy director of Tourism and Commerce.

During the meeting among the highlighted commitments of “Preserva Yucatán” for Progreso, the necessary resources were granted to organize and implement a program to clean up protected areas of mangroves and install the third “Green Zone” altogether.

In addition to the Municipality of Progreso, the communities of Hunucmá, Kinchil, and Celestún, among others, have already joined this important initiative.

“Preserva Yucatán” has the objective of reproduction, custody, and reinsertion of the tapir into the Celestún Biosphere, cleaning of the mangrove area in the municipalities that join the project, creation of a tourist inn in Sisal, and the implementation of programs for training and promoting environmental awareness.

After signing the adhesion to “Preserva Yucatan“, the mayor Julian Zacarias Curi expressed that “endorsing our commitment to preserving the different ecosystems that exist in the municipal territory of Progreso, we are working together and creating a synergy that helps us make Progreso a sustainable, clean and friendly space within nature, without a doubt a big change is coming and that is why we are happy to join this initiative”.

