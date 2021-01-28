Pets in danger in Mérida, somebody is trying to feed them sausages with nails

Through her Facebook account, the user Jumper López warned of a method that unconscious people use to kill dogs: throwing sausages at the premises with nails and poison.

The incident occurred in a house in the Tixcacal Opichén subdivision and fortunately, it was discovered in time by one of the people who lives on the property.

This was the text that the user shared:

“Friends watch out, they almost poisoned my dogs, seriously watch out, sausages with cloves and poison. I am awful worried I don’t know who wants to kill my pets, they threw the poisoned food inside my house… It looks like somebody bought a package of sausages, and stuffed these with nails. I have 5 dogs, my mother came out and saw in the garden the sausages scattered on the patio. Fortunately, my dogs were inside the house, I live in the Tixcacal Opichén subdivision on 75-A street “

Its publication accompanied it with a photograph where the sausage is observed with the nails inside.

Sanctions and penalties for people who kill pets:

In article 409 of the Civil Code of Yucatan, it is stipulated that the person who causes the death of a domestic animal, will receive a penalty of six months to two years in prison and a fine of 16 to 32 thousand pesos.

Likewise, in its second paragraph, the article specifies that if a person caused injuries by prolonging the suffering of the animal before its death, the penalties could be increased by 50 percent.







