Party with over 50 people shut down by police in Kanasín, Yuc.

The party was held on the premises of a company in the construction sector; the establishments were two bars and two restaurant-bars

Kanasín, Yucatán.- A party of more than 50 people that took place in the facilities of a company in the construction sector of a neighborhood in the municipality of Kanasín, was closed by State Government personnel, since this type of activity They have been suspended since last December 14.

Authorities went to the site after receiving reports, so once this situation was confirmed, they proceeded to suspend the event and place the closing stamps.

On the site, the elements of the state government reported the procedure to a person named Carlos Villegas, who identified himself as responsible for the event, who was also informed that the company that provided its facilities will be fined, according to the Law in sanitary matters.







