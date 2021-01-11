Over half a million students return to classes in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 11, 2021).- Today, nearly half a million pre-school, primary, secondary, and high school students, as well as more than 30 thousand teachers in Yucatán, restarted their online classes, as set by the Secretary’s calendar of Public Education (SEP), after a break of more than 20 days, which began on December 18th.

In this return to classes, the program will continue to be online through the Aprende en Casa III program, which is aimed at more than 30 million people that make up the National Educational System, the programming of this plan will continue to be implemented by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and will have a schedule from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, private schools will continue to do the same, offering classes via the internet through various platforms so that students, as well as public schools, are prepared to return to the classrooms.

The next holiday period for students and teaching staff, marked on the Secretariat’s calendar is Easter, which runs from Monday, March 29th to Friday, April 9th, that is, two weeks off.

This year the holidays that are marked are Monday, February 1st, which corresponds to the Constitution day, which is February 5; March 15th, which corresponds to the Birth of Benito Juárez, which is March 21st; and May 5, the day the Battle of Puebla is commemorated.

Meanwhile, the days that classes will not be held due to Technical Council meetings are Friday, February 19, April 12, May 21, and June 25.

It should be noted that the 2020-2021 School Cycle ends on Friday, July 9, and the summer holidays are from July 10 to Sunday, August 29.

It should be noted that the Learn at Home program will continue thanks to the support of national, private, and public TV channels throughout the Mexican Republic with the aim of covering the largest possible area of ​​the country. A total of 4,500 programs have been broadcast by Aprende en Casa I and Aprende en Casa II, as of December 2020.

This distance learning program will continue in its third stage, with Aprende en Casa III, and this will last until the conclusion of the current School Cycle.

