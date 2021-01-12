Outrage after the word “Trump” was carved on a manatee’s back

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the harassment of a manatee discovered with the word “Trump” etched into its back, officials said Monday.
Hailey Warrington found the manatee swimming on Sunday in the Blue Hole headwaters in North Florida. The defacement “is just disturbing. One hundred percent disturbing,” she said.
The president’s last name may have been written in algae on the marine mammal’s back, the Center for Biological Diversity told USA TODAY on Monday night, an act prohibited under the Endangered Species Act.
“Manatees aren’t billboards, and people shouldn’t be messing with these sensitive and imperiled animals for any reason,” Jaclyn Lopez, the center’s Florida director, said in a statement. She called it “political graffiti.”
“The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is investigating the harassment of a manatee…reported to federal authorities over the weekend discovered w/ words "Trump" scraped in its back …discovered in Blue Hole on the Homosassa River” (via @CitrusChronicle )— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) January 11, 2021
–
Insurrectioning wildlife? pic.twitter.com/PvzI3pZ5Xn
Manatees, nicknamed “sea cows” because they eat seagrasses and other aquatic plants, are considered “threatened” by the Fish and Wildlife Service, after previously being classified as “endangered” until 2017.
“This abhorrent action goes beyond the bounds of what is considered cruel and inhumane,” Elizabeth Fleming, a senior Florida representative at Defenders of Wildlife, said in a statement. “I’m disgusted that someone would harm a defenseless creature to send what I can only assume is a political message. We will do everything in our power to help find, arrest and successfully prosecute this coward.”
Source: USA Today
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO’s government grants $89 million pesos to remodel the stadium for the baseball team headed by… his brother.
The rehabilitation of the stadium includes,.
-
Yucatecan senator demands to undertake actions for the protection of the sea snail
Senator Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín undertook.
-
Merida will receive COVID-19 vaccines today.
At 5:50 pm, the first batch.
-
Trump is considering building his own social network and TV channel.
Trump plans to compete with current.
-
Armed robbery at gas station in Hunucma, Yucatan
Hunucmá, Yucatan (January 11, 2021).- Two.
-
Increasing concern: Yucatan, with a 47% raise in hospitalizations – SSY
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Corruption in Mexico: 8 out of 10 contracts given by direct adjudication in AMLO’s second year.
Corruption and lack of transparency in.
-
“Armed protests” being planned at all 50 state capitols and the US Capitol – FBI.
The FBI has warned that “armed.
-
Despite Covid, remittances to Mexico reached record levels in 2020
Many experts expected remittances to Mexico.
-
4.3 earthquake registered 32 km south of Huatulco, Oaxaca
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred.
Leave a Comment