Out with the old and in with the new (Opinion)

Mexico and The United States of America have had their fair share of troubles historically, the last 4 years have been no exception.

Ex-President Trump managed to build 727 kilometers of “border wall”, said project was top priority in his agenda yet, the length built by his administration only lock in at 22.6 percent of the total length of the “Border Wall”, a percentage as underwhelming as the amount of times he managed to join the masses for something positive.

As part of a special day, the 20th of January, Inauguration Day I would like to list out my favorite quotes of the last few years.

During his candidacy announcement speech in June 2015, Donald first proposed the idea of building a wall along America’s southern border, adding that, due to his real estate experience, he was uniquely qualified for the job:

“I will build a great wall — and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me –and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”

The “Big” and “Beautiful wall” was not cheap, in May of 2019, the Army Corps of Engineers awarded a pair of contracts worth $788 million to replace 83 miles of fence along the southwest border.

A ProPublica review of federal spending data shows more than 200 contract modifications

The projects were said to be completed in January 2020. Four months into the year, however, the government increased the value of the contracts by more than $1 billion USD. Within a year of the initial award, the value of the two contracts had more than tripled, to over $3 billion, even though the length of the fence the companies were building had only grown by 62%

On February 2016, He gave a victory speech following the Nevada caucuses, Donald Trump was thanking the public and mentioning the diverse demographic that led him to victory.

“I love the poorly educated.”

We already knew that Donald, thats why whites with a four-year college degree or more education made up 30% of all validated voters. Among these voters, far more (55%) said they voted for Clinton than for Trump (38%). Among the much larger group of white voters who had not completed college (44% of all voters), Trump won by more than two-to-one (64% to 28%).

For the last quote lets go back to the campaign days and remember the absolute gem he left us on June 2015, while announcing his candidacy for president, the following words came out of his mouth, words that left the world in shock, yet somehow became a staple in his campaign.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime. They’re rapists and some, I assume, are good people, but I speak to border guards and they’re telling us what we’re getting.”

Thank you Donald, thanks for all the stress, xenophobia and racism we encountered during your 4 years. All we can hope for is that now President, Joe Biden, brings the unity and love that The United States of America desperately yearns for –

by Mitchell Urioste Spurling

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments