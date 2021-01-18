One of the Twin Houses of Paseo Montejo opens to the public as a museum

The place preserves 1911 intact the decoration and furniture.

MÉRIDA, Yuc.- From this Thursday, January 14th, one of the famous Twin Houses , which are located in the emblematic Paseo Montejo de Mérida , began to function as a museum.

Now the place is called Montejo 495 House Museum and is open to the general public from Thursday to Sunday from 9:00 to 17:00.

As is known, the so-called Twin Houses have become one of the most emblematic tourist icons of the city, due to its architectural beauty as well as its identical design.

Currently, the famous houses belong to Mario Molina and Fernando Barbachano , the latter being the one that was put up for sale in 2019 through a website at a price of 18 million dollars.

Now in 2021 this residence has become a museum and according to reception staff, the family still lives in the house but they have allowed visitors to see an important part of the residence.

The house has 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a basement and a half basement; office, family room among other spaces. All the original furnishings from the 1911 residential marvel are intact and can be admired by the public.One of the interior rooms.

When visiting the Museum you can enjoy the unique and period decoration and furniture that was chosen by the Cámara Závala family , which was one of the 2 families that inhabited the house.

On the site there are also paintings, sculptures, stained glass windows, porcelain and all kinds of utensils and decorative objects from different countries.

History of the Twin Houses

The houses were built in 1911 by the engineer Manuel G. Cantón with plans by the European architect M. Umbdenstock, who were brought by the Cámara brothers, Ernesto and Camilo, from France, who wanted the houses to have a European style.

The house that is now a museum was a home inhabited by two families during its 110 years of life. First, by the Cámara Zavala and, later, by the Barbachano Herrero, who moved out of the property in 1964.

‘They give up’ house

In 2014, Maruja Barbachano Herrero , heiress and resident of the house, had declared that she did not want the historic building to be converted into bank offices or into shops, as has happened with many of the large houses in the area.

For what at that time he indicated that there was a process of alienation to cede it to the Yucatecan people, so that people can enjoy its architectural beauty on the outside and inside.

He expressed his willingness to alienate the southern house, as long as, on the condition that the Yucatecans keep it as it is today.

Now that dream has come true and the Casona can now be visited by all Yucatecans.

Entrance prices to Montejo 495 House Museum

General admission for national and international tourists is 250 pesos, for residents of Yucatan the price is 125 pesos, people with student ID or Inapam only pay 50 pesos, as well as children up to 12 years old. Admission is free for children under 3 years old.

