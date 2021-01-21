Obligatory facemasks and no more wall: Biden’s first tasks as president

Making his debut from the Oval Office of the White House, President Joe Biden has already issued his first decrees, among the ones that stand out are the instruction of the generalized use of masks and the suspension of the construction of the border wall. In addition, the return of the American Union to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Paris Climate Agreement, reversing the measures of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.
Mandatory face masks
Biden issued a nationwide instruction to wear face masks as a measure to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This, with a mandate that this an aid against the disease be used on federal property.
No more wall
He also signed the suspension of the construction of the controversial border wall, which was one of the main campaign promises of former President Donald Trump, whose last public act was carried out in El Alamo, Texas, days ago, to supervise the progress of this project.
The measures taken by Joe Biden will also put an end to the travel ban that Donald Trump imposed on some Muslim-majority countries. He is also calling on his administration to strengthen DACA for migrants brought to the United States as children.
On Jan. 29, Joe Biden is expected to end a program called Migrant Protection Protocol, a program that has left tens of thousands of asylum seekers waiting in Mexico for U.S. court hearings, and many have been stuck for months in camps near the U.S. border.
