Nine “Venados de Yucatan” players test positive for Covid-19

Mérida, Yucatan (January 8, 2020).- Nine members of the Venados de Yucatán professional soccer team have tested positive for Covid-19 and their match against Alebrijes of Oaxaca was rescheduled by the Liga BBVA Expansión MX.

As indicated by the LIGA MX Health Protocol, the Venados de Yucatán Football Club carried out tests for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID 19) in players, coaching staff, and administrative personnel, prior to the start of their participation in the Tournament Guard1anes Clausura 2021.

“The test results indicated that a total of 9 players were positive for Coronavirus,” says a team statement.

The players are already in isolation and under constant observation by the Club’s medical staff.

Due to this situation, with the support and understanding of the Alebrijes Club of Oaxaca, the match corresponding to Day 1 of the BBVA Expansión MX League, originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 12, will be rescheduled.

