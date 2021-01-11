New Mérida-Oakland flight inaugurated Jan. 10th

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The Mérida “Manuel Crescencio Rejón” International Airport started the year with good prospects, after a significant increase in air mobility at the end of 2020.

As part of that impulse, the Oakland-San Francisco, California route began to operate, and a new flight to Mexico City was added by the airline Aeroméxico which can accelerate the recovery for the year 2021.

It was announced that this air terminal finished 2020 with 147,490 national and international passengers, which represent 55.68 percent compared to the same month of 2019 when 264,882 travelers arrived at the state capital. This indication of recovery is an encouraging sign of what to expect this year.

The general administrator of the air terminal, Óscar Carrillo Maldonado, pointed out that since Sunday, January 10th, a new foreign route was incorporated to the city of Oakland, in the bay of San Francisco California, with a stopover in Mexico City, which will increase the flow of passengers, especially Yucatecan countrymen living in that area of ​​the United States.

