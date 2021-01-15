Mundo Maya comes together to present tourism offer

Under a digital format, the countries that make up the Organization of the Mayan World will present their tourism offer, in search of business opportunities, promotion, and marketing for the region of this emblematic ancient culture.

Mérida, Yucatán (January 14, 2021).- Since last year and given the need to establish new strategies to increase the arrival of visitors to the state, the Government of Yucatán, led by Mauricio Vila Dosal, through the Ministry of Development Tourist (Sefotur), joined the Alliance of the Mundo Maya Region, also made up of Campeche, Tabasco, Chiapas, and Quintana Roo.

For this reason, with the support of the federal Tourism Secretariat (Sectur) and the Maya World Organization, the entity participated in the presentation of what will be the First Virtual Business Roundtable, with the expectation of generating new opportunities and strengthening strategic alliances among service providers from the five-member countries: El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Belize, and Mexico.

This activity represents the first promotion and marketing action of the year 2021 that the tourism leaders of these nations carry out, in addition to being part of a strategic plan that aims to promote the positioning and integrated work of the region as a multi-destination tourist.

The Business Round will be held with wholesalers and travel buyers from different countries and destinations, which offer national, regional, and international visitors the opportunity to enjoy healthy and pleasant stays in a unique area, such as the cradle of the Maya civilization.

From January 20 to 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., through a technological platform that provides the necessary elements for effective interaction between exhibitors and buyers, equaling or exceeding the results of a live fair, work meetings will be held in which exhibitors can present their offers, provide technical assistance for the development of trips, show the fabulous tours that tourism can enjoy and publicize the biosecurity protocols that are already being applied.

In this regard, Michelle Fridman Hirsh, head of the Sefotur, stated that “this year has left us the sum of alliances and efforts to strengthen the regional tourism product to face this enormous crisis and, through this first Round of Business, an opportunity is offered to promote and commercialize all the product of a region represented in a live, admirable and amazing culture ”.

In addition, it encouraged people to know the wide range that Yucatán offers, from Chichen Itzá, named one of the seven wonders of the modern world, and Uxmal, a World Heritage Site of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( Unesco), to its gastronomy, its cenotes, its almost 400 kilometers of coastline, its farms, its culture in the Mayan villages and its four Magical Towns: Izamal, Valladolid Sisal, and Maní.

The official said that Yucatán is characterized by an authentic, unique product and that it has focused on building a biosecure destination with its good sanitary practices, through the certification of the Yucatán Good Sanitary Practices Program, in addition to having the Safe Travels seal, awarded by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Each of the participating countries will have 40 places for exhibitors, Mexico being the only one that will have 50 spaces, ten for each of the states that make up the alliance of the Mundo Maya region in the country.

On the part of Yucatán, the Board of the Cultural and Tourist Services Units of the State of Yucatán (Cultur), the Association of Tourism Promoting Agencies of Yucatán (Aaprotuy), Controltur, Co’ox Mayab, Grupo Amigo Yucatán, Mayaland will be participating, as well as Adventures, Mayan Heritage, Ruta Maya Travel and Turitransmerida, as well as the Sefotur.

For his part, Miguel Torruco Marqués, head of the Sectur, agreed with the tourism ministers of the countries that make up the Mundo Maya Organization that this first Business Round is emerging as a powerful tool that will provide an unbeatable scope for the commercialization of a unique regional product in the world and illustrates the efforts that have been made as a regional bloc.

The Mundo Maya region offers great cultural and natural wealth. Its paradisiacal ecosystems, archaeological sites, the diversity of flora and fauna, the richness of its traditions and customs, its incomparable gastronomy, and all the color of its crafts provide unique settings that must be shared with the entire planet and that for the most part can be enjoyed in outdoor settings, with open spaces.

Made up of Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, it is already prepared for the attention of tourists with all the biosecurity measures that are key to adapting the tourist operation to the new normal.

During the event, representing Mexico, were also present Juan Carlos Rivera, president of the Association of Tourism Secretaries; the secretaries of tourism of Quintana Roo, Marisol Vanegas Pérez; Campeche, Jorge Manos Esparragoza; Chiapas, Katya de la Vega Grajales, and Tabasco, José Antonio Nieves Rodríguez.

