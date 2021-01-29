Morena’s majority blocks petition to know the contracts for COVID-19 vaccines.

The agreement also urged the National Electoral Institute (INE) to prevent the vaccination campaign from being used for political electoral purposes.

MEXICO CITY (Animal Político) – With Morena and its allies’ vote, the Permanent Commission of Congress rejected a point of agreement to request the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs for details of the processes of acquisition and application of the vaccine against COVID-19 in Mexico.

At the point of the agreement, opposition parties urged the National Electoral Institute (INE) to prevent the vaccination campaign from being used for political electoral purposes.

“It is unbelievable that since the Legislative Power exists as a reviewer by constitutional mandate, they reject this exhortation that asked for transparency in the acquisition and strategy of vaccination… which seeks to make transparent such a sensitive issue as vaccination and prevent its use for electoral purposes,” said PAN deputy Cecilia Anunciación Patrón Laviada during the vote.

Morena Senator Antares Guadalupe Vázquez Alatorre insisted that daily press conferences are informed. “It has been made transparent how the vaccination is going to be done and who is involved.”

PAN legislator Miguel Alonso Riggs Baeza regretted the decision because of the effort to achieve consensus and demand accounts on how, how much, and from where the contracts to obtain vaccines against the virus are being acquired.

“Yesterday, we proposed to include firemen, teachers, teachers, policemen among the priority groups in the vaccination program, and they told us no, because there was not enough vaccine and there was no direct contact with people who were carriers of this COVID virus,” added the Morena Congressman.

Martí Batres Guadarrama, senator of Morena, argued his rejection of the point of the agreement because “it prejudges and presupposes that there is an electoral use of the vaccination process and that there is a political use of the whole prevention process and of the whole process that is taking place in the health system to fight COVID-19”.

Once again, Mexicans are in the dark with AMLO’s government, the least transparent government in Mexico’s modern history.

