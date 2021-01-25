More than 65 million shots of the Covid vaccine have been administered throughout the world

The biggest vaccination campaign in history has begun. More than 65.6 million doses in 56 countries have been administered, according to data collected by Bloomberg. The latest rate was roughly 3.38 million doses a day, on average.

Vaccinations in the U.S. began Dec. 14 with health-care workers, and so far 22.4 million shots have been given, according to a state-by-state tally by Bloomberg and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the last week, an average of 1.16 million doses per day were administered.

Global Effort to Stop Covid

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has now been cleared for use across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, and vaccination campaigns have begun in at least 56 countries.

That shot and the vaccine from Moderna were both found to reduce coronavirus infections by 95% in trials of tens of thousands of volunteers. A vaccine by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford got its first major authorization, by the U.K., on Dec. 30.

