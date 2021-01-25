More than 65 million shots of the Covid vaccine have been administered throughout the world

The biggest vaccination campaign in history has begun. More than 65.6 million doses in 56 countries have been administered, according to data collected by Bloomberg. The latest rate was roughly 3.38 million doses a day, on average.
Vaccinations in the U.S. began Dec. 14 with health-care workers, and so far 22.4 million shots have been given, according to a state-by-state tally by Bloomberg and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the last week, an average of 1.16 million doses per day were administered.
Global Effort to Stop Covid
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has now been cleared for use across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, and vaccination campaigns have begun in at least 56 countries.
That shot and the vaccine from Moderna were both found to reduce coronavirus infections by 95% in trials of tens of thousands of volunteers. A vaccine by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford got its first major authorization, by the U.K., on Dec. 30.
Source: Bloomberg
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
3 bars in Mérida are closed for failing to comply with sanitary measures
The State Government closed a restaurant.
-
State government provides incentives to encourage henequen production
In support of Yucatecan farmers dedicated.
-
Clandestine cockfight suspended in Abalá, Yucatan
A cockfight, allegedly authorized by the.
-
López Obrador’s alleged contagion once again divides Mexican society.
“The Mexican leader has consistently played.
-
Dominion sues Giuliani for spreading US election fraud ‘big lie’
Voting machine company seeks $1.3bn in.
-
Mexico enters the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic
Nearly a year into the COVID-19.
-
Mexico’s President Singles Out Twitter Employee for Past Opposition Party Work
(Reuters) Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez.
-
AMLO tells the DEA to “check itself”
The demand is the latest in.
-
Biden to reinstate Covid travel restrictions Trump rescinded
President Joe Biden plans to sign.
-
AMLO announces that he tested positive for Covid
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Leave a Comment