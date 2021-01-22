More than 260 establishments have been closed for not respecting capacity rules in Q. Roo

In what is an open secret, in the tourist areas of the state, parties continue to be organized that do not comply with the mandatory sanitary measures. In social networks, it is possible to see how these meetings are promoted in Tulum or Playa del Carmen.

Questioned in this regard, the president of the hotel association of the Riviera Maya, Toni Chaves, assured that the authorities must enforce the law and carry out the necessary operations.

“It seems to me like something is out of place, but we (the hoteliers) have made our complaint and demonstrated to the authorities our concern about this situation and it is up to the authorities now to take action on this matter,” he said.

He highlighted: “they are the ones who set the rules, the laws and who must enforce them just as they enforce the hotels, for example not to have internal parties.”

Chaves stated that in the holiday season the hotels received several inspections to check out if they were complying with the protocols, and mentioned that these practices should be extended to other types of business lines.

According to the Secretariat of Finance and Planning (Sefiplan) of Quintana Roo, more than 260 establishments have been closed for not respecting the capacity rules: 12 in Benito Juárez, three in Puerto Morelos, seven in Solidaridad, and 19 in Tulum.

In the latter municipality, the Jungle parties, enlivened by DJs and which are normally held in locations far from the municipal seat, in lands with cenotes and a jungle environment, continue to be a reality.

Last November, the municipality signed an agreement with Sefiplan in which mass parties were prohibited and businesses, mainly in the coastal area, should respect the allowed capacity, which is currently 60 percent, with the yellow epidemiological traffic light. Electronic festivals traditionally held in winter were also suspended.

However and despite the fact that the use of face masks is mandatory in the entity in the hotel zone of Cancun, the Fifth avenue of Playa del Carmen or the coast of Tulum it is possible to see dozens of tourists not wearing it, without any authority to make an observation.

This was evident last year when the photos of the celebrations of the famous 12th Street in Playa del Carmen became viral on social networks, where sanitary measures were conspicuous by their absence.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments