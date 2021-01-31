More than 158,000 deaths and 1,857,230 cases of Covid-19 in Mexico – Health Secretariat

At its usual press conference, the General Director of Health Promotion, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, informed that there are 110,783 active cases.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – As of Saturday, Mexico reported 158,74 deaths due to Covid-19 and 1,857,230 confirmed cases of the virus. In other words, in the last 24 hours, 1,495 deaths of the new coronavirus have been confirmed, as well as 15,337 new cases and 58% of general hospital beds are occupied.



Regarding the President of Mexico’s health, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the official indicated that he is in a mild condition after testing positive for Covid-19.



Vaccination in Mexico

Regarding Covid-19 vaccination in the country, the official informed that 670,307 doses had been applied so far.



He detailed that 631,298 people have received the first dose, and 39,9 thousand have received the second dose of the vaccine.



In the first stage, the aim is to vaccinate health personnel, and in the second stage, some 15 million senior citizens.



According to the government, Mexico has agreements for 34.4 million doses from Pfizer, 77.4 million from the British AstraZeneca, 35 million from CanSino, and 34.4 million from the Covax platform of the World Health Organization (WHO). Besides, it will receive 24 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V.



Canada’s action on Covid-19 in Mexico

Mexico urged Canada to withdraw as soon as possible the suspension of flights to the country, after it was announced on Friday, to try to curb the spread of covid-19. Mexico warned that it could provoke a “deep economic crisis.” The Mexican government “hopes” that the measure “can be withdrawn as soon as possible to prevent a deep economic crisis in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



The Canadian government informed this Friday that it reached an agreement with four Canadian airlines to suspend their flights to Mexico and the Caribbean between January 31 and April 30.



Travelers entering Canada will have to remain in quarantine for at least three days and undergo a new PCR test (in addition to the one they must undergo before flying), all at their own expense.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments