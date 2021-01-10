More “heladez” in Yucatan. Two cold fronts coming next week.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The effects of the cold air mass that accompanied the cold front 25 will diminish and lose importance today, Sunday. There will be a temperature rise and a somewhat hot around noon during the day, the meteorologist Juan Vázquez Montalvo, from the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY) said.

For today, minimum temperatures of between 10 and 13 degrees are forecast in the southern cone known as the cenote belt, and former henequen zone; from 12 to 14 degrees in the northeast part of the state and from 16 to 18 in the rest of the state and the maximum temperatures will be between 27 and 30 degrees at noon or early afternoon.

The wind would blow from the east in the morning and northeast in the afternoon. No rain is expected. The meteorologist indicated that two cold fronts’ arrival for the coming week is expected: Tuesday and Saturday.

Monday

Tomorrow a slight coolness is expected at dawn and a hot environment during the day with a partly cloudy sky and potential for rain in the afternoon because a new cold front will begin to approach the area, he said. The cold front would cause a prefrontal trough, which is rain tomorrow afternoon. The winds will be from the northeast, practically. The minimum temperatures at dawn will be between 14 and 16 degrees in the Southern area, from 16 to 18 in the rest of the state, and the maximums from 29 to 31 degrees.

Tuesday

The day after tomorrow, the arrival of a new cold front is expected to cause a cooling of temperatures, which means that the minimums will drop slightly. A sunrise of 14 to 16 degrees is expected in the southern areas and the rest of the state from 19 to 21. It will be cloudy to half-cloudy skies and potential for rain. The maximum will be 26 to 28 degrees, with a northeast wind.

On Wednesday, we expect the same situation, with minimum temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in the south and 18 to 20 degrees in the rest of the state. The maximums will be 23 to 25 degrees, and there will be the potential for rain during the day and with wind from the north and northeast, said the meteorologist Juan Vázquez.

Thursday will be the last day of the cold front impact. The minimums will be from 13 to 15 degrees in the southern area and the rest of the state from 17 to 19—the maximums, from 26 to 28 degrees.

Another cold front will come on Saturday, Vázquez said. It will be a week with two cold fronts. Sunrises and nights will be cool. The meteorologist commented that this January is the coldest compared to other years.

The reason for this cold in January is because of “La Niña” and the polar vortex. La Niña is still present, propitiating cold fronts with rain. The polar vortex is in a phase where it is expanded and has frozen Europe, the United States, and Canada, and those cold air masses are reaching the Yucatan Peninsula. Juan Vázquez reemphasized.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments