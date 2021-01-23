Mexico Working on Alternative to Bill That Would Force Central Bank to Buy Dollars (WSJ)

MEXICO CITY—The Mexican government is preparing a banking product to help migrant workers change their dollars as an alternative to a bill in Congress that would put the responsibility for excess foreign cash on the central bank, Mexico’s top finance official said.
The bill passed last month by the Senate would require the Bank of Mexico to take dollars and other foreign currency in cash that commercial banks are unable to put into the financial system, but the lower house postponed a vote on the legislation after a flurry of criticism.
The central bank said the bill if passed would violate its constitutional autonomy, and international ratings firms said it could undermine Mexico’s financial credibility.
Mexico has limits on the amount of foreign currency that individuals and businesses can deposit in cash, as part of measures to combat the laundering of illicit funds. But of the $4.7 billion of foreign currency received in cash in the first nine months of 2020, banks were able to place with clients in Mexico or repatriate through U.S. correspondent banks all but $102 million.
Proponents of the bill, lawmakers of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party, said it seeks to benefit Mexicans who receive remittances or tourist dollars in cash but can’t exchange them for pesos or are forced to exchange them at unfavorable rates.
CLICK HERE FOR FUL ARTICLE ON THE WSJ
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mérida City Council confirms cancellation of Carnival 2021
The Mérida City Council informs that.
-
In ten US states, you can now get your COVID vaccine at Walmart
As the rollout progresses, more and more.
-
Curevac and Novavax start phase III COVID-19 clinical trials in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Latinus) – Mexico’s foreign.
-
When Octopuses Lash Out – Unusual Behavior Observed in Red Sea Study
New research documents that octopuses found.
-
AMLO disputes rights concerns over trapped asylum seekers
(Reuters).- President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
-
Supporters’ words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — The words of.
-
Private investment in Mexico will not return soon.
MEXICO CITY (Dinero en Imagen) –.
-
Lopez Obrador and Biden speak on the phone
In a phone call, the presidents.
-
AMLO authorizes states and private companies to buy COVID-19 vaccines
On Friday, January 22nd, President Andrés.
-
More than 260 establishments have been closed for not respecting capacity rules in Q. Roo
In what is an open secret,.
Leave a Comment