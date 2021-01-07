Mérida’s 479th anniversary is celebrated with unprecedented format

On January 6, 2021, the Merida mayor Renán Barrera Concha led a different, unprecedented beginning of the celebrations for the anniversary of the city, with the traditional callejoneada, alborada and Las Mañanitas carried out without an audience, transmitted via the internet and with a small number of participants.

On the 479th anniversary of the founding of Mérida, the Mérida Fest 2021 “La trova va, una fiesta responsable”, the City Council marks a milestone in the history of the city to continue to privilege the health of the people of Merida in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under a strict health protocol, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor led the traditional start of the festivities for the 479th anniversary of Mérida as part of Mérida Fest 2021.

The Municipal President remarked that despite the restrictions due to the new normality, Mérida will vibrate from January 5 to 24 with intensity in its 2021 Festival, which includes artistic and cultural activities both virtually and in-person with controlled capacity. The purpose is to recover public spaces through culture and the arts, safely for attendees.

“Today we are celebrating Mérida with an unprecedented event, motivated by the pandemic because these cultural activities have not been alien to the current circumstances that we as a society have to face,” the mayor concluded.

