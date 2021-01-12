Merida will receive COVID-19 vaccines today.

At 5:50 pm, the first batch of coronavirus vaccines will arrive at Merida’s military base.

MERIDA Yucatan (8am) – Today, at 1750 hours, the first batch of Pzifer-BioNTech vaccines will arrive in Merida. It will be done by a Hercules military plane, which will land at the Military Air Base. General Luis Crescencio Sandoval informed this in the morning conference at the National Palace, where he explained the national distribution of the more than 400 thousand doses of the medicine that will arrive today in the country.

After the vaccine drip, this is the first significant shipment that started last December 24 and served as a “calibration,” as justified by the federal health authorities. Starting this week, the vaccine shipments will reach almost 500 thousand units every week. Later, orders for the other medicines will be added.

With this first batch, the health sector personnel on the front line of the battle will be inoculated: in the hospitals’ covid areas, mainly public ones. Subsequently, the elderly will be vaccinated. That will be from January to April at the latest, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised at the morning conference.

To achieve this goal, 1,000 brigades have been launched as of Tuesday, baptized as “roadrunners,” which, of course, will have a political component, since, in addition to the health personnel who will apply the doses, they will be accompanied by AMLO’s “servants of the nation.”

Based on what has been programmed, it is expected that from January 12 to the 18th, 10,725 vaccines will arrive at Yucatan state territory; from January 19 to 25, another 6,825; and from January 26 to February 1, 9,750, for a total of 27,300.

