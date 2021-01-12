Merida will receive COVID-19 vaccines today.

At 5:50 pm, the first batch of coronavirus vaccines will arrive at Merida’s military base.
MERIDA Yucatan (8am) – Today, at 1750 hours, the first batch of Pzifer-BioNTech vaccines will arrive in Merida. It will be done by a Hercules military plane, which will land at the Military Air Base. General Luis Crescencio Sandoval informed this in the morning conference at the National Palace, where he explained the national distribution of the more than 400 thousand doses of the medicine that will arrive today in the country.
After the vaccine drip, this is the first significant shipment that started last December 24 and served as a “calibration,” as justified by the federal health authorities. Starting this week, the vaccine shipments will reach almost 500 thousand units every week. Later, orders for the other medicines will be added.
With this first batch, the health sector personnel on the front line of the battle will be inoculated: in the hospitals’ covid areas, mainly public ones. Subsequently, the elderly will be vaccinated. That will be from January to April at the latest, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised at the morning conference.
To achieve this goal, 1,000 brigades have been launched as of Tuesday, baptized as “roadrunners,” which, of course, will have a political component, since, in addition to the health personnel who will apply the doses, they will be accompanied by AMLO’s “servants of the nation.”
Based on what has been programmed, it is expected that from January 12 to the 18th, 10,725 vaccines will arrive at Yucatan state territory; from January 19 to 25, another 6,825; and from January 26 to February 1, 9,750, for a total of 27,300.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO’s government grants $89 million pesos to remodel the stadium for the baseball team headed by… his brother.
The rehabilitation of the stadium includes,.
-
Yucatecan senator demands to undertake actions for the protection of the sea snail
Senator Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín undertook.
-
Trump is considering building his own social network and TV channel.
Trump plans to compete with current.
-
Armed robbery at gas station in Hunucma, Yucatan
Hunucmá, Yucatan (January 11, 2021).- Two.
-
Increasing concern: Yucatan, with a 47% raise in hospitalizations – SSY
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Corruption in Mexico: 8 out of 10 contracts given by direct adjudication in AMLO’s second year.
Corruption and lack of transparency in.
-
Outrage after the word “Trump” was carved on a manatee’s back
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
-
“Armed protests” being planned at all 50 state capitols and the US Capitol – FBI.
The FBI has warned that “armed.
-
Despite Covid, remittances to Mexico reached record levels in 2020
Many experts expected remittances to Mexico.
-
4.3 earthquake registered 32 km south of Huatulco, Oaxaca
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred.
Leave a Comment