Mérida is ready to celebrate its 479th anniversary!

Mérida, Yucatan (January 5, 2021). Mérida is ready to celebrate 479 years of history and multiculturalism with a responsible party, according to the historic moment we are living in, taking care of everyone’s health.

The traditional Alborada with which the festivities begin this Tuesday, January 5, will have a different dynamic, without an audience, and the songs with lyrics dedicated to the city will change to compositions by maestro Armando Manzanero, in the first of several tributes that will be paid at the Mérida Fest.

Mayor Renán Barrera Concha will preside over the Alborada, which in its new format will only take place around Mérida’s Main Square, without access to vehicles or the public present.

The online transmission can be followed at https://www.facebook.com/Ayunt aMeridaOficial /, at https://www.facebook.com/Merid aEsCultura / and on Tele Yucatán (open signal channel 4.1, 004 by Izzi, 4 of Total Play and via streaming at http://www.teleyucatan.gob.mx/ ) starting at 11 pm.

Four artistic stages will be installed in which music and dance will be showcased.

At the gates of the Casa de Montejo will be the Titular Folk Ballet and the Jaranera Orchestra of the Mérida City Council, where the songs “Flor de Azahar” and “Renán y Aldair” will be played.

The Cathedral stage will feature the String Quintet of the Mérida Chamber Orchestra, the singer Maricarmen Pérez, ambassador of Yucatecan song, and Juan Antonio Dogre, with the songs “I miss you”, “I don’t know you” and “I know that you will return”, the last two songs performed by the singers.

The next stage is located on Calle 61, with eight members of the Choir of the City of Mérida accompanied by the pianist Ricardo Moo, who will perform “Somos Novios” and “Vale la pena vivir”.

The walk of the municipal authorities, who will be accompanied by some members of the folkloric ballets, will end on the fourth stage, in front of the Municipal Palace, where there will be a new musical tribute with songs by the recently deceased Yucatecan composer, by the associations “Pepe Domínguez (with the songs “I’m going to turn off the light” and “With you, I learned”), “Pastor Cervera’s” (“Lord love” and “I adore), “Guty Cárdenas ”(“ Amanecer ”and“ It seems that it was yesterday ”), and “Armando Manzanero’s” (“The blind man” and “Mine”).

Unlike other years in which up to a hundred musicians used to perform, this time each group will be represented by six troubadours, who will join their voices to sing the traditional “Mañanitas” to the City for the 479th anniversary, the ringing of church bells will be heard near the historic center and finally there will be fireworks.

Thanksgiving Mass is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 6th, 8 in the morning at Mérida’s Catedral. The capacity for the religious ceremony will be

controlled and the music will be performed by members of the Mérida Chamber Orchestra and the City Choir, conducted by Russell Montañez Coronado and Nidia Góngora Cervera, respectively. Works by Bach, Mozart, Vivaldi, Schubert, and Händel will be heard.

At night, the group Los Juglares will offer the opening concert entitled “Soy Meridano” of the Mérida fest, from the “José Peón Contreras” Theater starting at 7:30 pm. The repertoire will be dedicated to themes by Armando Manzanero in homage to the composer’s career and his artistic legacy. The concert will be live, access through virtual tickets, with controlled capacity, and can be followed online from the Mérida es Cultura Facebook account.

The Mérida Fest 2021 “La trova va, una fiesta responsable” will be held from January 5 to 24, with virtual and face-to-face events with

controlled capacity, in order to face this new reality and continue to bring art and culture to everyone.

The Mérida Fest 2021 schedule can be consulted at the following link : www.merida.gob.mx/meridafest and for more information, please contact the email cultura@merida.gob.mx

