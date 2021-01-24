Mérida City Council confirms cancellation of Carnival 2021

The Mérida City Council informs that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and favoring the health of the people of Merida, this year the Carnival celebrations will not be held in the traditional format that brought together thousands of families, but inattention to the deeply rooted tradition of this festival among the people of Merida will be offered activities that do not imply a risk for citizens and that allow healthy recreation.

This afternoon in a session of the Carnival Standing Committee, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha stressed that despite the economic crisis and the fact that the pandemic has not yet ended, it is necessary and healthy to enjoy moments of joy and fun, safely and without leaving home.

Therefore, he said, and in an effort to bring that joy to homes, the City Council will offer a different Carnival, not under the traditional format, but at the same time, empathic with families in the current situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He assured that the format of this year will allow to considerably reduce the expenditure represented by the Carnival (only the necessary expenditure for its operation will be exercised, as approved by the Committee), but without thereby depriving the population of the traditional annual festival of Merida.

In the presentation of the new format, the executive secretary of the Permanent Carnival Committee, Oscar Cambranes Basulto, reported that from February 10 to 17, the City Council will offer a menu of virtual activities to adapt to the new reality and this time under the motto “With Carnival in the heart.”

The program of activities will include the opening and closing events in transmissions by digital means to avoid crowds of any kind.

Check out the City Council’s social networks, as well as the official website www.merida.gob.mx for more information on activities.

