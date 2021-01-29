Mérida advances in actions in favor of the environment: Renán Barrera

Actions in favor of sustainability are a fundamental factor for the city of Mérida, in which all of us enjoy improving our environment and raising the quality of life of families”, said Mayor Renán Barrera Concha during the presentation of the app “ÁrboMID” within the framework of the International Day of Environmental Education.

At the event, which was held in Cholul park, the mayor stressed that his administration has sought from the beginning to have an increasingly consistent policy of caring for the environment.

“Merida is a city that has challenges in the face of significant growth,” he added. The fact that it is classified as a city with high standards of quality of life generates a lot of interest both in visiting it and in living it.

“That prompts us to establish a very serious policy in terms of caring for the environment, in solidarity also with international policies against climate change,” Renan Barrera said.

He recalled that in 2019 he traveled to Germany at the invitation of the Federal Ministry of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety of Germany, where he made a commitment so that Mérida has for the first time a budget for actions to combat climate change, becoming the only municipality in all of Mexico to do so.

Mayor Renan Barrera concluded by saying that the app is one of the results of that agreement and it combines creativity and technology, but also responsibility and solidarity for the care of the environment.

