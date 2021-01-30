Man with horns who stormed Capitol would testify against Trump.

The man known as ‘QAnon Shaman’ said he was disappointed in Donald Trump after asking for a pardon and being denied; now he could testify against him during the second impeachment trial.
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – Jacob Anthony Chansley, the man with horns who stormed the Capitol in support of Donald Trump, could now be one of the witnesses in the impeachment trial facing the former president.
According to the information agency, Chansley would be willing to testify in the trial against Trump to convict him.
The QAnon Shaman‘ is now disappointed in Trump after he refused to grant him a pardon following the Capitol assault, Jacob’s defense lawyer reported. “He felt the president betrayed him,” Albert Watkins said.
After the assault on the Capitol, U.S. authorities began to arrest people who participated in the events, including Jacob.
It will be next February 8 when former President Trump will begin his second impeachment trial.
Chansley’s participation in this trial has not yet been confirmed, but his lawyer is already trying to lobby for his testimony in exchange for a possible pardon.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Under Lopez Obrador’s government Mexico suffered its worst fall in 80 years
Mexico’s economy suffered a sharp drop.
-
The Mexican Peso has its worst week since September.
The national currency depreciated 1.24 percent.
-
AMLO shows up to avoid further rumors
I show myself so that there.
-
Leader of Chamber of Banquets and Suppliers demands an explanation from SEFOTUR
“We demand the dismissal or at.
-
Two arrested for “rigging” ATM machines in Mérida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 29th, 2021).- As.
-
Mexico’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses India, becomes world’s third highest
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on.
-
Canadian airlines suspend flights to Caribbean and Mexico until April 30th
TORONTO — The federal government and.
-
Archaeological zone of Tulum to modify opening hours
The measure was taken with attention.
-
Motorcycle explodes inside a property in Mérida killing one
Merida Yucatan (January 28, 2021).- One.
-
Dzilam de Bravo boardwalk has a brand new image
The municipality of Dzilam de Bravo.
Leave a Comment