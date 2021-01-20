Man found dead at his home in Ciudad Caucel

A resident of Ciudad Caucel was found dead on the evening of Tuesday, January 19th, inside his home. His relatives were concerned that he did not answer their phone calls, so they went to check on him and found him dead.

H.E.C.I, 36 years old, was found on the floor of his home, with a cloth around his neck and in a pool of blood.

It was known that he suffered from hypertension, but it is not known if he had any other complication that could be worsening his health (like Covid, for example).

According to what was found out, his relatives tried to make telephone contact with him, but when they did not get a response, they went to his home in Ciudad Caucel.

When they arrived they were knocking on the door, but no one answered, so they looked out through a window and saw him on the floor.

They asked the emergency number 9-1-1 for help and SSP officers and paramedics arrived at the scene minutes later, but unfortunately they could no longer do anything for him since he had already died.

