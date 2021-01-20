Man found dead at his home in Ciudad Caucel

A resident of Ciudad Caucel was found dead on the evening of Tuesday, January 19th, inside his home. His relatives were concerned that he did not answer their phone calls, so they went to check on him and found him dead.
H.E.C.I, 36 years old, was found on the floor of his home, with a cloth around his neck and in a pool of blood.
It was known that he suffered from hypertension, but it is not known if he had any other complication that could be worsening his health (like Covid, for example).
According to what was found out, his relatives tried to make telephone contact with him, but when they did not get a response, they went to his home in Ciudad Caucel.
When they arrived they were knocking on the door, but no one answered, so they looked out through a window and saw him on the floor.
They asked the emergency number 9-1-1 for help and SSP officers and paramedics arrived at the scene minutes later, but unfortunately they could no longer do anything for him since he had already died.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan Covid death toll over 3,300 count
The Ministry of Health reported that.
-
AMLO accuses the Director of Twitter in Mexico of being a PAN sympathizer.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.
-
Comedian and journalist detractors of AMLO shoot online program in downtown Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 20, 2021)- Comedian.
-
Can I get a refund for my canceled hotel stay in Mexico?
Bernadette Cieslak’s spring break trip is.
-
AMLO calls on Biden to fix immigration status of Mexican nationals
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The incoming.
-
Progreso will clean up mangroves and open a third ”Zona Verde”
A plan that includes a Touristic.
-
Mexico plans to administer 7.4 million doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine by the end-March
(REUTERS) – Mexico aims to administer.
-
Gasoline price rises for the second time in 20 days
Gasoline in Mérida is close to.
-
In the United States, a new era begins today.
The Donald Trump administration has ended..
-
Out with the old and in with the new (Opinion)
Mexico and The United States of.
Leave a Comment