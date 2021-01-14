Man accused of armed robbery arrested in Yucatan

MÉRIDA, Yuc., January 13, 2021.- For the crime of qualified robbery committed with violence, on January 10 at a gas station on the Mérida-Tetiz highway, today Adalberto GG, 40 years old, originally from the state of Tabasco (home state of president Lopez Obrador).

Agents of the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), apprehended the subject in compliance with the order issued by the First Control Court of the Fourth District Judicial of the Accusatory and Oral Criminal Justice System.

The individual faces charges of theft, a crime he committed in the company of an armed subject who has already been detained by the investigating agents of the SSP and another still fugitive in whose location they continue to work.

