Make the most of the Caribbean coast in Playa del Carmen

Choose from a 4, 5, 6, or 7-night stay in Playa del Carmen with a stay at the all-inclusive Hotel Riu Tequila. Indulge in great hotel perks such as free WiFi, 24-hour all-inclusive service, free sun loungers on the beach, four swimming pools and children’s swimming pools with slides, and much more! Spend your days exploring the exciting offerings of Playa del Carmen then experience the vibrant nightlife, whether in the city or on the hotel property!

What’s Included

Round-trip economy class airfare to Cancun (CUN)

Round-trip airport transfers

4 nights in Playa del Carmen at the Hotel Riu Tequila (all-inclusive basis)

Breakfast, lunch & dinner daily plus snacks 24-hours per day

Unlimited local and imported beverages 24-hours per day, access to all bars at the Riu Tequila, Riu Playacar, and Riu Yucatan hotels, plus regularly restocked minibar and liquor dispenser

Sports & activities including daily fitness classes, beach volleyball, windsurfing, catamaran, kayaking, bodyboarding, snorkeling, and an introductory scuba diving demonstration at the pool

Daily entertainment for children and adults plus live music and shows in the evening

Free entry to “Pacha” discotheque with drinks (open every night)

All taxes and tips

*Please note: All hotel guests are required to wear an “All-Inclusive” wristband for identification purposes

Great Ways to Explore

Snorkel through the beautiful Garden of Eden cenote.

Visit the ancient Mayan ruins of Tulum overlooking the bright blue Caribbean sea.

Dance the night away at Coco Bongo Nightclub.

Swim with sea turtles at Akumal beach.

Sink your teeth into authentic street tacos on 30th Ave!

Treat yourself to an all-inclusive getaway in Mexico’s beautiful Playa del Carmen! Indulge in four unforgettable nights of live entertainment, dancing, and fun and fill your days with sightseeing, swimming, and soaking up the sun. Take advantage of your great location to see incredible historical sights, go on excursions, or simply relax at the hotel.

Whether it’s adventure you’re looking for, or tranquility and pampering, you can have it all on this multi-night celebration of Mexico’s favorite beach town.

Helpful links for travel to Mexico:

Visa & Passport Info

Vaccines & Medications Info

Please note that some package inclusions may be restricted or unavailable at time of travel. We will substitute them with similar options of equivalent value, as available.

