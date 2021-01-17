Luxury sports car stolen in in Ecatepec, Estado de Mexico found in Merida

Agents of the National Guard deployed on the roads of Yucatan managed to recover a luxury sports vehicle with an estimated value of eight million pesos, which has a current theft report in Ecatepec, State of Mexico.
It is a yellow McLaren car that was located by the national guard within Merida City limits.
According to the National Guard, they received a report from a satellite tracking company about the theft of a sports vehicle; that was how they located it in Yucatecan capital.
Once they corroborated that it was the reported unit, it was available to the Yucatan Attorney General’s Office for the corresponding actions.
The corporation did not detail if there were people arrested in the operation or if they suspect a gang dedicated to the theft of luxury cars operating in Mérida.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The stucco mask of Ucanha, Yucatan a new discovery
MÉRIDA, Yuc.- The archaeological site of.
-
National Rifle Association files for bankruptcy
The National Rifle Association announced that.
-
As of today, limitations on DEA, CIA, and/or FBI agents in Mexico.
Starting today, any foreign agents in.
-
Donald Trump’s presidency 15 most notable lies.
“Trying to pick the most notable.
-
“Lopez Obrador Lies. We don’t fabricate evidence.” – Former DEA Chief of International Operations.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President.
-
Russia makes military move with Biden set to take office
MOSCOW — Russia said Friday that.
-
Facebook posts promoting violence on Biden’s inauguration increase.
The company reported that it is.
-
New contagious variant of covid-19 could worsen the pandemic – CDC
“A new, more contagious variant of.
-
Cold front and probability of rain during the weekend.
MERIDA Yucatan (ClimaYucatan) – For this.
-
“AMLO’s government violated legal treaty with the United States. We will restart process against Cienfuegos.” – DOJ
“The government of Andres Manuel Lopez.
Leave a Comment