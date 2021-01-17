Luxury sports car stolen in in Ecatepec, Estado de Mexico found in Merida

Agents of the National Guard deployed on the roads of Yucatan managed to recover a luxury sports vehicle with an estimated value of eight million pesos, which has a current theft report in Ecatepec, State of Mexico.

It is a yellow McLaren car that was located by the national guard within Merida City limits.

According to the National Guard, they received a report from a satellite tracking company about the theft of a sports vehicle; that was how they located it in Yucatecan capital.

Once they corroborated that it was the reported unit, it was available to the Yucatan Attorney General’s Office for the corresponding actions.

The corporation did not detail if there were people arrested in the operation or if they suspect a gang dedicated to the theft of luxury cars operating in Mérida.

