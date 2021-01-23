Lopez Obrador and Biden speak on the phone

In a phone call, the presidents of Mexico and the U.S. agreed to work together in development, welfare, and the fight against AIDS.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – The Mexican and U.S. governments agreed to strengthen their collaboration based on mutual respect.

From Monterrey, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador congratulated his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, on his inauguration and celebrated Washington’s recognition of the Mexican immigrant community.

The presidents agreed that both countries’ teams would work on a common approach to development and well-being. They also discussed the challenge posed by the pandemic and stressed the need to cooperate in combating it.

On the call, the President was accompanied by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the former Chief of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic, Alfonso Romo.

“We spoke with President Biden. He was kind and respectful. We discussed issues related to migration, covid-19, and cooperation for development and welfare. Everything indicates that relations will be good for the good of our people.” López Obrador tweeted.

At press time, the White House had not made public its position on yesterday’s call.

MIGRATION AND COVID

BIDEN-TRUDEAU

U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada’s Prime Minister also held a telephone conversation, in which they decided to meet “next month.” However, the modality of the meeting -virtual or in-person- and the date was left pending.

NEW TRAVEL REGULATIONS REVIEWED

The Mexican government initiated a dialogue with the U.S. government to learn about the scope of the executive order signed by President Joe Biden to promote security against covid-19 in domestic and international travel.

In particular, the mechanisms to determine the type of tests that people traveling to the U.S. must undergo before boarding a flight or crossing the border by land are being analyzed. Besides, the dialogue will specify the periods before the trip in which the tests must be carried out,” said the Ministries of the Interior, Foreign Affairs, and Tourism.

In a joint communiqué, they highlighted that they are also consulting on the disposition of some travelers to undergo a quarantine upon arrival at their destination and its duration and under what conditions.

“The Government of Mexico will keep the public, the binational community, and the different industries informed about the measures to be adopted,” they said.

They added that Mexican authorities had promoted joint measures to avoid non-essential travel since the beginning of the pandemic.

BORDERS CLOSED TO CARAVANS

The governments of the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala agreed yesterday to prohibit the passage of migrant caravans due to the pandemic. One from Honduras was forcibly dissolved in Guatemalan territory.

To any intention to form a caravan, our message is clear: “our border remains closed to those who attempt to enter illegally,” declared the U.S. ambassador to Guatemala,” William Popp.

Migrants who cross the U.S. border irregularly will be returned immediately as a matter of national health security,” he said.

Popp made the warning after meeting with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo and Mexican Ambassador to Guatemala, Romeo Ruiz.

We call on friendly countries to demonstrate with facts that any attempt to create massive flows of people will not be tolerated and will be counteracted”, added Brolo.

The Mexican ambassador alerted migrants that the situation is “extremely complicated” to move because of the pandemic.

