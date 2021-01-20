Local dog has succesful Heist in Motul

MOTUL (Times Media Mexico).- A dog had a movie moment when he stole a piece of meat that was larger than his mouth, which we can only assume belonged to an absent-minded buyer or a butcher.
“Look, he stole a piece of meat”, said a woman when she saw the dog with a rack of ribs bigger than his muzzle.
The victorious dog was seen passing under the Municipal Palace and settling down under the shade of a tree amidst the park, where he happily devoured his beloved meal.
At first, he didn’t share his hard-earned spoils, but a pack of dogs joined him shortly afterwards and feasted as well.
The dog’s heist happened in the surroundings of the centrally located Motul Municipal Market.
It was a victimless crime, as the police did not receive any complaints about it, but it did cause cheerful comments from the people who witnessed it.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan Covid death toll over 3,300 count
The Ministry of Health reported that.
-
AMLO accuses the Director of Twitter in Mexico of being a PAN sympathizer.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said.
-
Comedian and journalist detractors of AMLO shoot online program in downtown Merida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 20, 2021)- Comedian.
-
Man found dead at his home in Ciudad Caucel
A resident of Ciudad Caucel was.
-
Can I get a refund for my canceled hotel stay in Mexico?
Bernadette Cieslak’s spring break trip is.
-
AMLO calls on Biden to fix immigration status of Mexican nationals
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The incoming.
-
Progreso will clean up mangroves and open a third ”Zona Verde”
A plan that includes a Touristic.
-
Mexico plans to administer 7.4 million doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine by the end-March
(REUTERS) – Mexico aims to administer.
-
Gasoline price rises for the second time in 20 days
Gasoline in Mérida is close to.
-
In the United States, a new era begins today.
The Donald Trump administration has ended..
Leave a Comment