Lincoln Project ad shows Trump border wall built from coffins of Covid victims (VIDEO)

Republican anti-Trump group, the Lincoln Project, has released a new ad attacking the president’s handling of Covid-19, claiming his Mexico border wall is made from the tombstones of the more than 330,000 Americans who have died.
The silent clip, shared on Twitter earlier this week, displays the figure 330,901 – referring to the number of Covid deaths in the US.
330k+ dead and counting. because of the #TrumpVirus.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 29, 2020
This is #TrumpsWall. pic.twitter.com/xvvYo75Nh4
“More than 330,901 Americans are dead,” states the video. It then shows a mocked-up version of the president’s US-Mexico border wall, with a row of tombstones stacked on top of the concrete structure, which is lined with flowers and a US flag.
“This is Trump’s wall,” another message reads. “Paid for with 330,901 American lives”, it adds.
“330k+ dead and counting. Because of the #TrumpVirus,” says a Twitter post accompanying the video.
The president has been repeatedly criticised for his approach to the pandemic. During the election campaign, he crisscrossed the country for public rallies, disregarding public health advice and refusing to wear a face mask.
Covid-19 deaths and cases have continued to rise since the video was released.
Source: The Lincoln Project
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
