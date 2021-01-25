Larry King, the American legendary talk show host, dies at 87

Larry King, who gained fame with his CNN show “Larry King Live,” died on Saturday; January 23rd, in Los Angeles. King was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month.
Larry King, the longtime CNN host who became an icon through his interviews with countless newsmakers and his sartorial sensibilities, has died. He was 87.King hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN for over 25 years, interviewing presidential candidates, celebrities, athletes, movie stars and everyday people. He retired in 2010 after taping more than 6,000 episodes of the show.
A statement was posted on his verified Facebook account announcing his passing. His son, Chance, confirmed King’s death Saturday morning.
He battled a number of health problems
King had been hospitalized with Covid-19 in late December at Cedars-Sinai, a source close to the family said at the time.close dialog
He battled a number of health problems over the years, suffering several heart attacks. In 1987, he underwent quintuple bypass surgery, inspiring him to establish the Larry King Cardiac Foundation to provide assistance to those without insurance.
More recently, King revealed in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and successfully underwent surgery to treat it. He also underwent a procedure in 2019 to address angina
.King also suffered a personal loss last year when two of his adult children died within weeks of each other: Andy King, 65, suffered a heart attack, and daughter Chaia King, 52, died after being diagnosed with lung cancer. King is survived by three sons, Larry, Jr., Chance, and Cannon, who released a statement following their father’s death.
“The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was ‘Dad.’ He was the man who lovingly obsessed over our daily schedules and our well-being, and who took such immense pride in our accomplishments — large, small, or imagined,” their statement said.
“Through it all, we knew without a doubt in the world that he loved us more than life itself. He was an amazing father, and he was fiercely loyal to those lucky enough to call him a friend. We will miss him every single day of our lives.
“The sons asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or the Beverly Hills Fire Department EMS.
Source: CNN
