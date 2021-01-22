Kendall and Kylie Jenner are vacationing in a $7.5 million villa in Mexico

The Jenner sisters are on the move again.

Only a few weeks after Kendall and Kylie Jenner were spotted vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, with mom Kris Jenner, the duo is sharing pictures from another vacation in Mexico, E! News reports.

Based on their Instagram photos, they appear to be vacationing at Sol de Oriente, a vibrant-yellow, sunlit villa with a 360-degree infinity pool in Costa Careyes, a hidden enclave that’s been called Mexico’s best-kept secret. A source confirmed to E! News that the Jenners and their group recently traveled to Costa Careyes.

Kylie posted a photo of herself lounging by an infinity pool and one of Kendall enjoying the sunset on Tuesday. Similar social-media activity from their friends suggests that they’re joined by several members of their regular crew, including Anastasia Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel, Carter Gregory, and Sofia Villarroel.

