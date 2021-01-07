Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Is Certified as the 46th President of the United States

Congress ratified Mr. Biden’s election victory after a day in which a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Donald Trump issued a statement saying there would be an “orderly transition” on January 20.
WASHINGTON D.C. (Times Media Mexico) – Early Thursday morning, hours after a mob of loyalists urged on by Donald Trump stormed and occupied the Capitol, disrupting the final electoral count in a shocking display of violence that convulsed the American democracy, the United States Congress has confirmed Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory.
Donald Trump, who spent months stoking the anger of his supporters with false claims that the election was stolen and refused to condemn the violent protesters on Wednesday, said in a statement he would respect the results of the election. “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out. Nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,”
Trump’s comments after Mr. Biden’s victory was certified shortly before 4 a.m. by a joint session of Congress presided over by Vice President Mike Pence.
In modern American history, there was nothing alike, with radicals acting in the president’s name vandalizing everything on their path, amongst it, Nancy Pelosi’s office. The mob smashed windows, looted art, and briefly took control of the Senate chamber.
Republicans and Democrats, together, denounced the violence and expressed their determination to carry out what they called a “constitutionally sacrosanct” function. “To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win,” Mr. Pence said in a sharp break from Trump, who had praised the mob. “Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house.”
Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, said the “failed insurrection” had only clarified Congress’s purpose. “They tried to disrupt our democracy,” he said. “They failed.”
The outburst unfolded on a day when Democrats secured a stunning pair of victories in runoff elections in Georgia, winning effective control of the Senate and the complete levers of power in Washington.
The Capitol siege was the climax of weeks-long campaign by Trump, filled with baseless claims of fraud and lies, to try to overturn a democratically decided election he lost.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Pelosi calls for Trump’s immediate removal from office after deadly riots
Lawmakers are blaming Trump for inciting.
-
Lincoln Project ad shows Trump border wall built from coffins of Covid victims (VIDEO)
Republican anti-Trump group, the Lincoln Project, has released.
-
Facebook bans Trump from posting for the remainder of his term in office.
Facebook banned Donald Trump’s account from.
-
Mérida’s 479th anniversary is celebrated with unprecedented format
On January 6, 2021, the Merida.
-
Why has Biden picked Merrick Garland for Attorney General?
The pick comes after Democrats appear.
-
National Guard Will Wear Black ID Vests to Stand Out from Police During DC Protests
by Matthew Cox National Guard members deployed.
-
Can Trump be charged with sedition or treason?
Trump supporters swarmed the U.S. Capitol.
-
Fire in Tulum – 1,000 people evacuated (videos)
TULUM Quintana Roo (Times Media Mexico).
-
101 new Covid infections registered in Yucatan in the last 24 hours
Mérida, Yucatán, January 6, 2021 (ACOM). –.
-
Under a strict health protocol, Tizimín celebrates the Three Kings
Tizimín, Yucatán (January 6, 2021).- A.
Leave a Comment