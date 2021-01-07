Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Is Certified as the 46th President of the United States

Congress ratified Mr. Biden’s election victory after a day in which a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Donald Trump issued a statement saying there would be an “orderly transition” on January 20.

WASHINGTON D.C. (Times Media Mexico) – Early Thursday morning, hours after a mob of loyalists urged on by Donald Trump stormed and occupied the Capitol, disrupting the final electoral count in a shocking display of violence that convulsed the American democracy, the United States Congress has confirmed Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory.

Donald Trump, who spent months stoking the anger of his supporters with false claims that the election was stolen and refused to condemn the violent protesters on Wednesday, said in a statement he would respect the results of the election. “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out. Nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,”

Trump’s comments after Mr. Biden’s victory was certified shortly before 4 a.m. by a joint session of Congress presided over by Vice President Mike Pence.

In modern American history, there was nothing alike, with radicals acting in the president’s name vandalizing everything on their path, amongst it, Nancy Pelosi’s office. The mob smashed windows, looted art, and briefly took control of the Senate chamber.

Republicans and Democrats, together, denounced the violence and expressed their determination to carry out what they called a “constitutionally sacrosanct” function. “To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win,” Mr. Pence said in a sharp break from Trump, who had praised the mob. “Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people’s house.”

Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, said the “failed insurrection” had only clarified Congress’s purpose. “They tried to disrupt our democracy,” he said. “They failed.”

The outburst unfolded on a day when Democrats secured a stunning pair of victories in runoff elections in Georgia, winning effective control of the Senate and the complete levers of power in Washington.

The Capitol siege was the climax of weeks-long campaign by Trump, filled with baseless claims of fraud and lies, to try to overturn a democratically decided election he lost.

