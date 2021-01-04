Issste Mérida doctors among the first to receive the vaccine in Yucatán

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN, January 4, 2021.- The doctors and nurses of the Hospital Regional Mérida del Issste will be the first to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 in our state, under the supervision of the National Center for Health of Childhood and Adolescence (Censia), the body in charge of the process for health institutions’ personnel.

Interviewed in this regard, the general director of the hospital, Paulo Flores Salazar, pointed out that there are 85 doctors and 200 nurses, who directly care for Covid-19 patients, who will receive the vaccine and who are in the Intensive Care, Covid Reconversion, and Emergency areas.

“The supply will be staggered and gradual, but in a mandatory and priority way it will be applied to all those who find themselves in the direct care line of patients with the disease since these people obviously are at a greater risk of infection; this will depend on the existing availability and if the pharmaceutical companies have the corresponding health authorizations ”, Flores Salazar explained.

The General Director recalled that a total of 401 doctors and 532 nurses work in the Issste Regional Hospital in different areas.

“The hospital will apply the vaccine to orderlies, quartermaster personnel, ambulance drivers, emergency support, janitors, and employees of administrative areas until the total number of hospital personnel is reached,” added Dr. Flores Salazar.

Heriberto Romero, technical secretary of the Issste Surveillance Commission, warned that there should be no discrimination in the application of the vaccine.

