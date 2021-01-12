Increasing concern: Yucatan, with a 47% raise in hospitalizations – SSY

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – In its daily report, the Ministry of Health reported that there had been a significant increase in hospital admissions in recent days, reflecting the meetings and the high social and commercial mobility for the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations. “We ask the population not to let down their guard and to continue acting responsibly and following the health measures. Avoid compromising the hospital capacity and interrupting the process of economic recovery”.

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal met with hospital directors to review the human resources, materials, equipment, and beds available to each of them to deal with any setbacks that might arise from the pandemic.

The 47 percent increase in daily admissions “is a wake-up call, and if this trend continues for another week or week and a half, we will be in emergency mode”, the governor warned.

Yesterday, 109 new infections and eight deaths were reported. To date, 2,973 people have died from Coronavirus in Yucatan.

