In ten US states, you can now get your COVID vaccine at Walmart

As the rollout progresses, more and more pharmacies are getting shipments of COVID vaccines in order to get the shots into as many people’s arms as possible. Now the world’s biggest retailer is joining the cause in a big way. Walmart was already administering vaccines to healthcare workers in two states, New Mexico and Arkansas.

But in the next two weeks, you will be able to go to Walmart locations in seven additional states to receive a COVID vaccine. For more on which states’ Walmart pharmacies will have the vaccine, read on, and to see what side effects you should expect from your shot, check out Dr. Fauci Says He Had These Side Effects From His Second Vaccine Dose.

According to Reuters, over the next couple of weeks, Walmart will be rolling out vaccinations in a handful of locations across seven states. As is the case with other vaccination sites, shots are currently only available to select populations as determined by each state. Walmart joins other national pharmacies, including CVS, Kroger, Walgreens, and Rite Aid, in assisting with vaccination efforts.

And soon, the list of Walmarts administering vaccines may become even longer. Although Walmarts in Alabama are not yet offering COVID vaccinations, Reuters reported on Jan. 21 that Alabama’s health officer, Scott Harris, said the state would partner with Walmart to provide vaccine appointments. Walmart confirmed to the outlet that this deal falls under a federal partnership that President Joe Biden plans to launch in February.

During a speech on Jan. 15 before he took office, Biden shared his goal to “fully activate the pharmacies across the country to get the vaccination into more arms as quickly as possible.” He added that his administration plans to “immediately start new major efforts, working directly with both independent and chain pharmacies to get Americans vaccinated.”

Even if you’re not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine, you’ll likely be able to get yours at your local Walmart when it’s your turn.

“As we look to a future when supply can meet demand and more people are eligible to receive the vaccine, we plan to offer the vaccine seven days a week at our pharmacies, through planned in-store vaccination clinics, and through large community events,” Walmart Executive Vice President Cheryl Pegus said in a Jan. 22 statement. “At full capacity, we expect we will be able to deliver 10-13 million doses per month when supply and allocations allow.”

Walmart plans to achieve this volume of vaccinations by employing its network of over 5,000 pharmacies in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Source: Yahoo News

