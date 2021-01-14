IMSS Yucatan begins with the vaccination of health workers

With the support of the nation’s servers of the federal government, the vaccination of health workers who directly provide care to patients with this disease began in COVID-19 hospitals across the country.
The Yucatán Representation Office of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) began at 08:00 hours the application of the vaccine, in an orderly and safe manner, in the Regional General Hospitals (HGR) No. 1 “Ignacio García Téllez” and No. 12 “Benito Juárez García”, as well as the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) and the IMSS-BIENESTAR hospitals No. 39 in Oxkutzcab, No. 59 Acanceh, No. 62 in Izamal and No. 63 in Maxcanú.
Before the end of the month of January, it is expected to end the immunization for health personnel and, later, it is planned to begin with the vaccination of senior citizens.
The immunization campaign for health workers who are still on the front lines of the pandemic began on December 24.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Maya jungle is one of the main sites with deforestation in LA: WWF
Between 2004 and 2017 the loss.
-
11 formal complaints filed for illegal constructions in Cuxtal Natural Reserve
The problem of infrastructure construction in.
-
Cold Front 27 will bring more “Heladez” to Yucatan
Late-night Friday, early-morning Saturday, cold front.
-
360 allergic reactions to Pfizer’s vaccine so far in Mexico, 12 of them serious
During the conference to report on.
-
Trump’s been impeached again. What’s next?
Donald Trump has been impeached again..
-
Man accused of armed robbery arrested in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, Yuc., January 13, 2021.- For.
-
The relationship with Mexico will change.
In his column in El Financiero.
-
Two Merida nurses the first to receive vaccine in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, January 13, 2021.- Nurse.
-
Mexican undocumented migrants will receive vaccine in the U.S. despite immigration status
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will.
-
70 dogs died after eating this company’s food
Midwestern Pet Foods increased the number.
Leave a Comment