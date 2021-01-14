IMSS Yucatan begins with the vaccination of health workers

With the support of the nation’s servers of the federal government, the vaccination of health workers who directly provide care to patients with this disease began in COVID-19 hospitals across the country.

The Yucatán Representation Office of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) began at 08:00 hours the application of the vaccine, in an orderly and safe manner, in the Regional General Hospitals (HGR) No. 1 “Ignacio García Téllez” and No. 12 “Benito Juárez García”, as well as the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) and the IMSS-BIENESTAR hospitals No. 39 in Oxkutzcab, No. 59 Acanceh, No. 62 in Izamal and No. 63 in Maxcanú.

Before the end of the month of January, it is expected to end the immunization for health personnel and, later, it is planned to begin with the vaccination of senior citizens.

The immunization campaign for health workers who are still on the front lines of the pandemic began on December 24.

