I will continue to use Facebook as long as they do not censor me: AMLO

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that he will continue to upload video messages through Facebook, as long as they do not ‘censor’ him after the National Electoral Institute determined that the president must refrain from making opinions on the electoral process in his press conferences.

On Twitter, the president expressed that he will try to make shorter videos because people say his videos are too long.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that he will continue to upload video messages through Facebook, as long as they do not ‘censor’ him after the National Electoral Institute determined that the president must refrain from making opinions on the electoral process during his press conferences.

On Twitter, the president expressed that he will try to make shorter videos because then they demand that he broadcast very long videos.

In Petatlán, Guerrero, the president supervised the evaluation of the federal program “Sembrando Vida” and maintained that the field is the best factory in Mexico.

This Friday, with nine votes in favor and two against, the General Council of the INE ordered President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to refrain from continuing to hold demonstrations of an electoral nature.

In accordance with the preventive measures approved by the INE by mandate of the TEPJF, the President will not be able to pronounce on the following issues:

Exercise of the prerogatives of political parties (public financing and access to radio and television); Internal life of national and local political parties;

Candidacies of political and independent parties (registration, nomination, among others);

Election charges; stages of the federal and local electoral process.

Fronts, electoral coalitions, mergers, national or local alliances; electoral platforms;

Electoral campaigns; electoral strategies of any national or local political force, as well as polls of voting intention or electoral preferences.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments