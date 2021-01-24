Gustavo Rodríguez Vega, Archbishop of Yucatán tests positive for Covid

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 23, 2021).- This morning through a statement by the Archdiocese it was announced that Gustavo Rodríguez Vega, Archbishop of Yucatán, tested positive for Covid 19.

This is the full statement issued by the Archdiocese of Yucatan:

Receive an affectionate greeting in God Our Lord.

On the instruction of the Archbishop, I allow myself to inform you about his health condition, thanking in advance the constant interest that the faithful have shown towards the health of priests during this pandemic.

Regarding his health, the Archbishop, Gustavo Rodríguez Vega, had some mild symptoms in recent days, and the corresponding test was applied, the result was positive for Covid-19.

In general, the Archbishop is in stable health and in good spirits. Although his mild symptoms have already ceased, depending on the result of the test, he will spend the necessary time of rest at home, properly cared for, and with the corresponding medical follow-up.

Due to these circumstances, he will not be able to attend the pastoral commitments scheduled for the next few days.

Monsignor Gustavo appreciates all the displays of affection and entrusts himself to our prayers, exhorting us especially to pray for the health of our priests.

Our Lady of Izamal, pray for our Archdiocese of Yucatán.

This is a translation from the letter sent by the Archdiocese of Yucatan to the local press.

