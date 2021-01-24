Gustavo Rodríguez Vega, Archbishop of Yucatán tests positive for Covid

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 23, 2021).- This morning through a statement by the Archdiocese it was announced that Gustavo Rodríguez Vega, Archbishop of Yucatán, tested positive for Covid 19.
This is the full statement issued by the Archdiocese of Yucatan:
Receive an affectionate greeting in God Our Lord.
On the instruction of the Archbishop, I allow myself to inform you about his health condition, thanking in advance the constant interest that the faithful have shown towards the health of priests during this pandemic.
Regarding his health, the Archbishop, Gustavo Rodríguez Vega, had some mild symptoms in recent days, and the corresponding test was applied, the result was positive for Covid-19.
In general, the Archbishop is in stable health and in good spirits. Although his mild symptoms have already ceased, depending on the result of the test, he will spend the necessary time of rest at home, properly cared for, and with the corresponding medical follow-up.
Due to these circumstances, he will not be able to attend the pastoral commitments scheduled for the next few days.
Monsignor Gustavo appreciates all the displays of affection and entrusts himself to our prayers, exhorting us especially to pray for the health of our priests.
Our Lady of Izamal, pray for our Archdiocese of Yucatán.
This is a translation from the letter sent by the Archdiocese of Yucatan to the local press.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
State government delivers 600 sacks of sorghum seed and 250 of sugar to farmers
Tekax, Yucatán (January 23, 2021).- Producers.
-
Mexican Alejandro Lemus breaks freediving world record in Yucatan cenote
Cenotillo, Yucatán (January 23, 2020).- With.
-
Hundreds of National Guard agents tested positive for Covid.
The problem was exacerbated when thousands.
-
In Mexico 12 airports will conduct COVID tests for those traveling to the U.S.
This measure will begin to be.
-
United States, Mexico, and Guatemala close their borders to migrant caravans due to the pandemic.
Last Monday, Guatemalan police and soldiers.
-
Mexico’s COVID-19 pandemic out of control.
On Saturday, Mexico reported 149,844 deaths.
-
New suspension against Tren Maya in three areas of Yucatán.
The authorities will not be able.
-
Mérida City Council confirms cancellation of Carnival 2021
The Mérida City Council informs that.
-
Mexico Working on Alternative to Bill That Would Force Central Bank to Buy Dollars (WSJ)
MEXICO CITY—The Mexican government is preparing.
-
In ten US states, you can now get your COVID vaccine at Walmart
As the rollout progresses, more and more.
Leave a Comment