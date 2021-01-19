Government of Yucatan announces new food support program

The contingency left 140 thousand people impoverished in the state.

During his Second Performance Report, the Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal recognized that the pandemic brought poverty and inequality, so he announced the activation of a new food support program for the most vulnerable families, both in the interior of the state and in its capital.

According to the World Bank, the contingency left more than 150 million people in poverty; of which 140 thousand live in the state of Yucatan. In this context, he mentioned the actions his administration undertook in order to improve the economy of Yucatecan families.

The COVID-19 crisis has severely damaged the economy of thousands of families in the Yucatan. However, while statistics plummeted 11 percent nationally; in Yucatan, that figure was 8.9 percent over 2019, this did not prevent the loss of 21,600 formal jobs, according to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

In this sense, Vila Dosal recalled the support that has been given in the state. For example, unemployment insurance was provided to more than 46 thousand families during the most difficult months of the pandemic.

Likewise, the primary work sector was also affected by the closure of businesses and natural disasters – three storms and two hurricanes – which affected all commercial activities significantly. That is why the state government supported 40,000 producers with loans through programs such as Peso a Peso and the Agricultural Infrastructure Support program.

Through “Peso a Peso”, inputs, tools, machinery and work equipment were provided to 13 thousand families, which, according to Vila Dosal, represented an investment 33 percent higher than that registered in 2019; and 500 percent higher than that of 2018, that is, during the previous administration.

Similarly, the state executive managed more than half a million subsidies of electricity for Yucatecan homes that consume less than 400 kilowatts; and exempted families from paying for garbage collection, and water bills. Also, for the first time in history, license plate renewal was postponed until 2022.

In support of the most vulnerable students in the state, 547,000 school packages were delivered through the Impulso Escolar program, which consisted of backpacks, jackets and other supplies, generating a saving of 1,700 pesos per student. They also procured 55,500 economic scholarships for the youth.

The administration headed by Vila Dosal gave general maintenance to schools, improving bathrooms and painting more than 1,300 primary and secondary schools. During 2020, classrooms and roofs were built in 41 percent of the public schools in Yucatan.

Because of the natural disasters that impacted the state and caused displacement within itself, the state government provided temporary shelters, food support and community kitchens. Through the air bridge that was erected thanks to a new helicopter.

