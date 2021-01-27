Government calls on senior citizens to get Covid-19 vaccine

Juan Ferrer, director of the Institute of Health for Wellbeing (Instituto de Salud para el Bienestar: Insabi), explained that older adults are being called by phone to find out if they can go to the vaccination modules to receive the dose against Covid-19 or if the brigades have to go to their home to immunize them.
“The Welfare Secretariat is calling all senior citizens asking their name, age, address, and they can decide if they want us to administer the vaccine or not. In this first step, when they say yes, we take their address and send a brigade to their house. But if the elderly person is able to go to the vaccination center by own means, then e just point out the center closest to their home, ” he explained.
During the morning conference, he reported that this process is necessary to know the situation and plan the logistics, because, according to the authorities, there are around three million people who do not have the capacity to leave their homes.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
