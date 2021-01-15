Good response from health personnel to vaccination campaign in Mérida

There is a good response from health personnel to the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 at Merida’s O’Horán Hospital, where many people have gathered because workers from other areas have arrived, even retirees who want to be vaccinated.

They report that at times the healthy distance is lost and people continue to arrive, because vaccines are not only being applied to health personnel who are on the front line of combat against Covid-19.

Workers of the Covid areas ask that it be strictly applied to the personnel who are in that first line.

Because this indication has not been respected, even retirees are arriving at the O’Horán facilities, so the hospital insists that the authorities control the situation.

Apparently, people who are not part of the health personnel are also arriving, as they learned that vaccines against Covid-19 are being applied in the O’Horán Hospital.

