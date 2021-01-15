Good response from health personnel to vaccination campaign in Mérida

There is a good response from health personnel to the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 at Merida’s O’Horán Hospital, where many people have gathered because workers from other areas have arrived, even retirees who want to be vaccinated.
They report that at times the healthy distance is lost and people continue to arrive, because vaccines are not only being applied to health personnel who are on the front line of combat against Covid-19.
Workers of the Covid areas ask that it be strictly applied to the personnel who are in that first line.
Because this indication has not been respected, even retirees are arriving at the O’Horán facilities, so the hospital insists that the authorities control the situation.
Apparently, people who are not part of the health personnel are also arriving, as they learned that vaccines against Covid-19 are being applied in the O’Horán Hospital.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Is AMLO promoting a global fight against social media ‘censorship’?
According to the New York Post,.
-
Mexico just had its deadliest week of pandemic
Mexico reeled Thursday from its worst.
-
More than 3,400 students went from private to public schools in Yucatán
Tuition fees do not reflect an.
-
US to require proof of negative tests for all international airline passengers
The U.S. government will require all.
-
US couple ends up overturned on the Mérida-Cancún
A couple of tourists from the.
-
Mérida seeks to position itself again as a preferred tourist destination: Renán Barrera
Mérida, Yucatan (January 14, 2021).- “Faced.
-
Mundo Maya comes together to present tourism offer
Under a digital format, the countries.
-
Many Democrats in Congress are worried their colleagues might kill them
WASHINGTON D.C. (Yahoo News) — After.
-
Pence vows to honor U.S. history, ensure safe inauguration of new president
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on.
-
Archaeological zones’ workers protest before INAH about working conditions
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The operation of the archaeological.
Leave a Comment