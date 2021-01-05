German Expat commits suicide in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 5, 2021).- A man of approximately 65 years of age of German origin committed suicide inside his house, in the Joaquín Ceballos Mimenza neighborhood, next to Tanlum. One of his relatives was the one who discovered the macabre scene.
Apparently, the man was depressed after learning that his only two daughters had died in an accident, in their homeland, and therefore would have made the fatal decision.
Mr. J.E.A.M. was discovered on Monday, Jan 4th, by relatives who came to see him, and upon entering, found him hanged inside the premises of the property located on Calle 19 (between 18 and 20) in that area of Mérida.
Help from paramedics was immediately requested, who upon arrival only confirmed that the man had already died, so police officers cordoned off the place and requested the assistance of the Forensic Medical Service.
In the first four days of the month of January, at least 7 people have taken their own lives in Yucatán. This recent case, in addition to three that occurred in Kanasín, one more in Mérida, another in Tepakán, and one more in Tekax, according to police reports.
Just on Sunday, there were two suicides, in the first case, a 24-year-old man took his life by hanging himself in Tekax. He was under the influence of alcohol.
On Sunday night a woman found her 25-year-old son hanging inside her house, located on Calle 39 between 18 and 20 in Merida’s El Roble neighborhood.
Suicide prevention lines in Yucatán
If you face problems that make you think about making this terrible decision, it is best to contact specialists who can help you at this time. Here are some numbers that can be very helpful:
Let’s save a life: 924-59-91, 945-37-77 and 075.
Facebook: Save a Life Radio.
Program for Suicide Attention (PIAS): 9993 10-36-62
Free mental health support line of the Yucatan Health Secretariat: 800-000-0779.
Life Line: 800-911-2000.
Facebook: Line of Life.
Twitter and Instagram: @LineaDe_LaVida.
Email: lalineadelavida@salud.gob.mx
Mérida City Council emotional support lines: 9994-54-10-81
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Dead dolphin found on Chelem Beach
The corpse of a dolphin 2.10 meters long and weighing.
-
Germany introduces tougher restrictions in pandemic battle
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is extending.
-
The false Chichén Itzá Love Story: Tourist did not spread dead husband’s ashes in pyramid
PISTÉ Yucatan (INAH) – The National Institute.
-
Mérida is ready to celebrate its 479th anniversary!
Mérida, Yucatan (January 5, 2021). Mérida.
-
Anger in Mexico. The Covid-19 “czar” makes beach trip amid worst days of pandemic
Many in Mexico are livid at.
-
Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs
In an extraordinary rebuke of President.
-
The Pentagon Has 6 Months to Disclose What It Knows About UFOs
As part of the newly passed.
-
Make the most of the Caribbean coast in Playa del Carmen
Choose from a 4, 5, 6,.
-
Why does Lopez Obrador want to give political asylum to Julian Assange?
Andrés Manuel López Obrador commented on.
-
Is democracy condemned in the United States?
Veteran political journalist Pablo Hiriart, currently.
Leave a Comment