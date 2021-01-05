German Expat commits suicide in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 5, 2021).- A man of approximately 65 years of age of German origin committed suicide inside his house, in the Joaquín Ceballos Mimenza neighborhood, next to Tanlum. One of his relatives was the one who discovered the macabre scene.

Apparently, the man was depressed after learning that his only two daughters had died in an accident, in their homeland, and therefore would have made the fatal decision.

Mr. J.E.A.M. was discovered on Monday, Jan 4th, by relatives who came to see him, and upon entering, found him hanged inside the premises of the property located on Calle 19 (between 18 and 20) in that area of ​​Mérida.

Help from paramedics was immediately requested, who upon arrival only confirmed that the man had already died, so police officers cordoned off the place and requested the assistance of the Forensic Medical Service.



In the first four days of the month of January, at least 7 people have taken their own lives in Yucatán. This recent case, in addition to three that occurred in Kanasín, one more in Mérida, another in Tepakán, and one more in Tekax, according to police reports.

Just on Sunday, there were two suicides, in the first case, a 24-year-old man took his life by hanging himself in Tekax. He was under the influence of alcohol.

On Sunday night a woman found her 25-year-old son hanging inside her house, located on Calle 39 between 18 and 20 in Merida’s El Roble neighborhood.

Suicide prevention lines in Yucatán

If you face problems that make you think about making this terrible decision, it is best to contact specialists who can help you at this time. Here are some numbers that can be very helpful:

Let’s save a life: 924-59-91, 945-37-77 and 075.

Facebook: Save a Life Radio.

Program for Suicide Attention (PIAS): 9993 10-36-62

Free mental health support line of the Yucatan Health Secretariat: 800-000-0779.

Life Line: 800-911-2000.

Facebook: Line of Life.

Twitter and Instagram: @LineaDe_LaVida.

Email: lalineadelavida@salud.gob.mx

Mérida City Council emotional support lines: 9994-54-10-81

