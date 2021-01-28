FORBES says Mérida is the ‘Gourmet Destination’ to visit in the post-pandemic era

The state capital received special mention as a ‘Gourmet Destination’

Mérida was one of the three Mexican tourist destinations with a special mention in Forbes magazine as the ideal ones to visit after the pandemic era.

The recognition even proposes a challenge for these places, so that in the near future they guarantee the pertinent health protocols for the prevention of the Covid-19.

The magazine, specialized in the world of business and finance published in the United States, made a ranking called ‘The 10 best tourist destinations in Latin America‘. In addition to the mention, a special section is made in which Mérida is located as a ‘Gourmet Destination’; the Riviera Nayarit, as ‘Luxury Destination’ and Tulum, as ‘Wellness Destination’.

In the case of the Yucatecan capital, Forbes magazine takes as a reference that it is an ideal place since it was distinguished by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) as a ‘Creative Gastronomic City’.

Another feature that the magazine highlights is that in Mérida it is possible to learn about the historical legacy of its traditional dishes and native ingredients. To this it is added that it is also possible to find cultural wealth.

“At the center of its development strategy is culture and best practices, from primary activities, in search of conquering new palates”.

In this article, in which specialists from the global tourism industry such as Virtuoso, Booking, Toucan Insights, The Leading Hotels of the World, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and the Centro Anáhuac de Investigación y Competitividad Turística (Cicotur) participated, they mention that 2021 is a year of challenges and one of them will consist of these destinations guaranteeing the health safety of their visitors since a new demand from tourists will seek places that have managed to adapt successfully to the new reality.

They even suggest that these destinations have national and international health safety certifications; sanitary protocols; infrastructure adapted to the new reality; tourism innovation and connectivity.

‘The 10 best tourist destinations in Latin America’ consider Mexico City; Santiago, Chile; San Jose Costa Rica; Machu Picchu, Peru; Los Cabos, Baja California; Rio de Janeiro Brazil; Mendoza Argentina; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Cartagena de Indias, Colombia and Cancun, Mexico.

