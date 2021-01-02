First Yucatecan baby of 2021 was born at IMSS Merida

The Yucatán Representation Office of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported that at 02:58 in 2021 the birth of the first baby of this new year was registered in the entity.

It is a male baby weighing 3 kg 150 grams, who was born in the Regional General Hospital (HGR) No. 12 “Lic. Benito Juárez García ”.

At the national level, the first baby in Social Security in 2021 was Daniel Emiliano, who was born at 00:00 hours with a second at the Hospital de Gineco-Obstetricia No. 4 “Luis Castelazo Ayala” in Tizapán, San Ángel, of the Institute Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) in Mexico City, under strict health protection measures against COVID-19 to provide the required security and thus avoid contagion.

Daniel Emiliano is the first beneficiary in the country, born in 2021 at the IMSS, weighing 3 kilos 325 grams, measuring 49 centimeters; his mother is Fátima Martínez Guillén.

The head of Medical Benefits, Dr. Alonso Sansores Río, indicated that until the cut-off made at 09:00 hours this day, the Institute in the state of Yucatán registered a total of three births; the first in the Regional General Hospital (HGR) No.12 “Lic. Benito Juárez García ”; the second in the HGR No.1 “Ignacio García Téllez” and one more in the General Hospital of SubZona No.3 in Motul.

For her part, Dr. Miriam Victoria Sánchez Castro, head of the IMSS Representation Office in Yucatán, reported that Social Security has health professionals trained to provide quality care and that the necessary supplies are managed to provide a service physician in a timely manner to all pregnant women.

She reiterated that at this time we must reinforce preventive measures at home to avoid putting health at risk. And concluded that people must remember the importance of pregnancy, receive medical monitoring, before, during, and after delivery to ensure the full well-being of mother and child.

