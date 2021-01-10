First-ever transgender candidate to run for mayor in Yucatán

Representing the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) in the port of Progreso, Naomi Arjona Rosas will run in the next elections on June 6 as the first transgender candidate for a popularly elected office in the history of Yucatan.

The applicant is quite well known in the fight for the rights of the LGBTTTIQ community, since she was also the first trans woman to marry in the state of Yucatán.

This Friday, January 8th, the candidate for mayor of Progreso registered at the headquarters of the PRD before the electoral authorities of this political party.

Naomi Arjona, also known as Nina, has a degree in artistic education and is highly appreciated in the port of Progreso and its surrounding areas, where she has a great altruistic career with citizens of all genders and social strata in the fight for their human rights.

She went to the registry accompanied by her brother, Gabriel Jesús Arjona Rosas, and the community leader Cristina Andrea Martín Velázquez.

Naomi Arjona affirmed that she is a woman of her word with firm convictions, who firmly believes that “the Sun rises for everyone” not just for a few.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







