Fire in Tulum – 1,000 people evacuated (videos)

TULUM Quintana Roo (Times Media Mexico) – A fire that began last night and continued into the early hours of the morning affected several businesses in the coastal area. Still, no people were injured, said the Tulum Civil Protection Coordination.

In a statement, the agency indicated that the fire began at about 10 p.m. and caused material damage in 5 establishments, 30 stores, and ten rooms, most of them located within the commercial plaza located at kilometer 7 of the Tulum-Boca Paila highway.

About a thousand people were evacuated with personnel from the Tulum Fire Department, Quintana Roo Tulum Police, the Municipal Civil Protection coordination, and the National Guard. At about 1:30 a.m. today, the fire was extinguished, but the firemen left the site at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Until now, the causes of the incident are unknown, and the authorities indicated that they are continuing the investigations to determine the fire’s origin.

The affected areas

Witnesses report that the fire possibly began in the local Jungle Marquet, which burned down completely, and spread to the restaurant bar La Enamorada and then to the plaza Lun Balam, affecting 16 premises built with materials from the region.



In that street block, there are different establishments, such as pharmacies and a tattoo parlor, as well as ten rooms that, they indicate, were burned in their entirety.

